SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

New Delhi: SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing For Sri Lanka vs India at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 25th July, 8:00 PM IST Sunday.Also Read - SL vs IND 2021: I Think We Were 50 Runs Short, Says Shikhar Dhawan After India Lose Third ODI

After the completion of the ODI series, India and Sri Lanka will face off each other in the T20I series. India won the ODI series by 2-1 and the visitors will look to continue their domination against the hosts, who certainly fought hard in the last two matches. This will be India’s last T20I series before the T20 World Cup and the young Indian players will be auditioning for the place in the squad. Players like Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, and Deepak Chahar have definitely impressed with their skills and they will be the cynosure of all eyes in the T20I series. The Indian batsmen were playing the ODI series like a T20I series and we can expect a more fearless from the young players in the shortest format of the game. Also Read - NZ vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Pool A Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For New Zealand vs India, 6:30 AM IST, July 24

Sri Lanka vs India Dream11 Team Prediction SL vs IND 1st T20I – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SL vs IND, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Prediction- SL vs IND 1st T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sri Lanka vs India 1st T20I Betting Tips, Fantasy Cricket Prediction- Sri Lanka vs India, Shikhar Dhawan, India Tour of Sri Lanka 2021, India vs Sri Lanka My11 Circle, SL vs IND My11 Circle, My Dream Team. Also Read - I Think India Can Pick Two More Teams And Win Any Tournament in World: Hardik Pandya

TOSS: The T20I ODI match toss between Sri Lanka vs India will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – July 25, Sunday.

Time: 8PM IST

Venue: R. Premedasa, Colombo

SL vs IND My Dream11 Team

Ishan Kishan, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Dhananjaya de Silva, Hardik Pandya, Akila Dananjaya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera and Rahul Chahar

Captain: Suryakumar. Vice-Captain: Avishka Fernando

SL vs Ind Predicted XI

Sri Lanka Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Chamika Karunaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama and Dushmantha Chameera

India Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal/Varun Chakravarthy

SL vs IND SQUADS

India Squad

Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sanju Samson

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SL Dream11 Team/ IND Dream11 Team/ Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction/ India Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Sri Lanka vs India/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.