SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

New Delhi: SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Sri Lanka vs India at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 27th July, 8:00 PM IST Tuesday.Also Read - IND v SL: Shikhar Dhawan Hails 'Great Player' Suryakumar Yadav After Crucial Fifty in 1st T20I

India was able to take a 1-0 lead against Sri Lanka as they won the first T20I convincingly by 38 runs on Sunday. The visitors were able to draw first blood and they will continue the good show. The tourists posted a fighting score of 164 runs after Suryakumar Yadav scored a fine fifty. However, the rest of the Indian batsmen could not convert their start into substantial scores. On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he scalped four wickets and conceded only 22 runs in his spell. Furthermore, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Varun Chakravarthy were able to impress. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will aim to bounce back and stay alive in the three-match series as it will be a must-win match for the hosts. Also Read - SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland Women's Super Series T20: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women T20 Match at Eglinton, 6:30 PM IST July 25

Sri Lanka vs India Dream11 Team Prediction SL vs IND 2nd T20I – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SL vs IND, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Prediction- SL vs IND 2nd T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sri Lanka vs India 2nd T20I Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Cricket Prediction- Sri Lanka vs India, Shikhar Dhawan, India Tour of Sri Lanka 2021, India vs Sri Lanka My11 Circle, SL vs IND My11 Circle, My Dream Team. Also Read - ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Match at Harare Sports Club, 04:00 PM IST July 25, Sunday

TOSS: The 2nd T20I match toss between Sri Lanka vs India will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) – July 27, Tuesday.

Time: 8PM IST

Venue: R. Premedasa, Colombo

SL vs IND My Dream11 Team

Ishan Kishan, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Dhananjaya de Silva, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav. Vice-Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal

SL vs Ind Predicted XI

Sri Lanka Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Chamika Karunaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama and Dushmantha Chameera

India Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy.

SL vs IND SQUADS

India Squad

Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sanju Samson

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SL Dream11 Team/ IND Dream11 Team/ Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction/ India Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Sri Lanka vs India/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.