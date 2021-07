Dream11 Team Prediction

SL vs IND, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-captain- Playing 11s For Today’s R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 3 PM IST July 18 Sunday:Also Read - TNPL 2021: Full Schedule, Squads, Timings, Live Streaming of Tamil Nadu Premier League

A Virat Kohli-less-India would take on an inexperienced Sri Lankan outfit on Sunday in the opening ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Despite it being a second-string Indian team, they will still start favourites. Eyes would certainly be on Shikhar Dhawan who would along with a few others look to impress the selectors ahead of the T20 World Cup. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal could reunite again after having played together last in 2019. Also Read - Dinesh Karthik on Virat Kohli: He is a Straightforward Person, if he Like The Hundred he Will Say it

Sri Lanka vs India Dream11 Team Prediction SL vs IND 1st ODI – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SL vs IND, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Prediction- SL vs IND 1st ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sri Lanka vs India T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction- Sri Lanka vs India. Also Read - VIDEO: Fabian Allen Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch During 5th T20I Between West Indies-Australia

TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between Sri Lanka vs India will take place at 2:30 PM (IST) – July 18, Sunday.

Time: 3 PM IST

Venue: R. Premedasa, Colombo

SL vs IND My Dream11 Team

Captain – Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain – Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva

Keeper – Sanju Samson

Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Avishka Fernando

All-rounders – Dhananjaya de Silva, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC)

Bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Dushmantha Chameera

SL vs IND Predicted 11

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav & Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama

SL vs IND SQUADS

India Squad

Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya

Sri Lanka Squad

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SL Dream11 Team/ IND Dream11 Team/ Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction/ India Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Sri Lanka vs India/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.