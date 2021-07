Dream11 Team Prediction

SL vs IND, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain- Playing 11s For Today’s R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 3 PM IST July 23 Friday:Also Read - DD vs SMP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips TNPL T20: Captain, Vice-captain- Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, Playing XIs For Today's T20 Match 4 at MA Chidambaram at 7:30 PM IST July 22 Thursday

While the hosts will play for pride in the third and final ODI on Friday, India may make a couple of changes with the series in the pocket. The hosts put up a good show in the last ODI and they would like to get a consolation win ahead of the T20I series. It would be interesting to see if Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, and Varun Chakravarthy get to make their ODI debuts. Also Read - RAN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 2021 Match 12: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos at JSCA, Ranchi at 01.00 PM IST July 22, Thursday

Sri Lanka vs India Dream11 Team Prediction SL vs IND 3rd ODI – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SL vs IND, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Prediction- SL vs IND 3rd ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI Betting Tips, Fantasy Cricket Prediction- Sri Lanka vs India, Shikhar Dhawan, India Tour of Sri Lanka 2021, India vs Sri Lanka My11 Circle, SL vs IND My11 Circle, My Dream Team, Betting Tips Also Read - Colombo Weather Forecast For July 23, SL vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rain, Thunderstorm Likely to Play Spoilsport in R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday

TOSS: The 3rd ODI match toss between Sri Lanka vs India will take place at 2:30 PM (IST) – July 20, Tuesday.

Time: 3 PM IST

Venue: R. Premedasa, Colombo

SL vs IND My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Devdutt Padikkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Dhananjaya De Silva, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Dushmanta Chameera, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

SL vs Ind Predicted XI

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama/Akila Dananjaya, and Lakshan Sandakan.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw/ Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan/ Sanju Samson (WK), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal/ Varun Chakravarthy, and Kuldeep Yadav.

SL vs IND SQUADS

India Squad

Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sanju Samson

Sri Lanka Squad

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SL Dream11 Team/ IND Dream11 Team/ Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction/ India Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Sri Lanka vs India/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.