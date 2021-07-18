Colombo: A Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team will lock horns with an inexperienced Sri Lankan outfit on Sunday (July 18) for the first ODI of the white-ball series. It will not be a Virat Kohli-led side as some big names are missing because they are in the UK for the upcoming five-match Test series.Also Read - Colombo Weather Forecast For July 18, SL vs Ind 1st ODI: Rain to Play Spoilsport in R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday

Despite big names missing, there is a lot of interest in the white-ball series with the T20 World Cup later in the year.

The first ODI could be interesting from an Indian point of view because a few players may get their maiden ODI cap. For that matter, as many as three Indian players could be making their debut at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. It would most certainly be a big occasion for those cricketers.

Here are the three players who are in line for an ODI debut:

Ishan Kishan: The young left-handed wicketkeeping batsman turned 23 on Sunday (July 18), for him, it could be a double-whammy if he receives his maiden ODI cap. He recently made his T20I debut against England and showed no nerves. He could be backed for the first ODI, despite the presence of Sanu Samson.

Suryakumar Yadav: The 30-year-old veteran recently made his T20I debut and was impressive. In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, he could very well make his debut. SKY, as he is popularly known, would also be under pressure as he would have a T20 WC spot in mind.

Sanju Samson: The Kerala-born cricketer made his national debut in T20Is way back in 2015. Unfortunately, lack of consistency and the rise of Rishabh Pant meant he had to wait. Now, he has an opportunity to make his ODI debut. Well, he has had to wait for his chance. One would expect Kishan would play as a pure batsman and Samson would don the gloves.

SL vs IND Predicted 11

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav & Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama