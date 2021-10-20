SL vs IRE Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SL vs IRE at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka will lock horns with Ireland in match 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. Both the teams will be heading into the match on the back of emphatic wins in their previous respective encounters. The Lankan lions got the better off the Namibians by 7 wickets and Ireland also won by the same margin thanks to Curtis Campher's heroics who went onto take 4 consecutive wickets in an over. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SL vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction, SL vs NAM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SL vs NAM Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sri Lanka vs Namibia, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup.

SL vs IRE My Dream11 Team

Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Curtis Campher, Dushmantha Chameera, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Kusal Perera. Vice-captain: Andy Balbirnie.

SL vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Maheesh Theekshana.

Ireland: Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Gareth Delany, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Andy McBrine.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

Ireland: Gary Wilson, Mark Adair, Andy Balbirnie, David Delany, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.