SL vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Captain, Vice-captain – Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Today’s Playing 11s at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 12:30 PM IST June 25 Sunday

Here is the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction - Dream11 Guru Tips and SL vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, SL vs IRE Fantasy Cricket Prediction game, SL vs IRE Probable XIs ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Fantasy Playing Tips -ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

SL vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

SL vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Today's Playing 11s at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 12:30 PM IST June 25 Sunday.

TOSS: The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 toss between Sri Lanka and Ireland will take place on 12:00 PM IST June 25.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

SL vs IRE Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Paul Stirling, Kusal Mendis

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka(vc), Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Gareth Delany, Lahiru Kumara, Mark Adair, Wanindu Hasaranga(c)

SL vs IRE Probable Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhanajay de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Asitha Madusanka Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tractor, Cutis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delaney, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

