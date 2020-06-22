SL vs JD Dream11 Team Prediction

CBA League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Shanxi Loons vs Jiangsu Dragon Match at 9:30 AM IST, June 22: The Chinese Basketball Association, often abbreviated as the CBA, is the first-tier professional men's basketball league in China. It is widely regarded as the preeminent professional men's basketball league in Asia.

The league is commonly known by fans as the CBA, and this acronym is even used in Chinese on a regular basis. The CBA should not be confused with the National Basketball League (NBL), which is a professional minor league. There is also a Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA).

SL vs JD My Dream11 Team

H Chang, Z Xing, H Shi, Y Hou, A Blakeney (SP), L Guangcen, W Liu, Z Ge

SL vs JD Squads

Shanxi Loons: Chunqing Liu, Hanjun Chang, Zhijiang Xing, Guo Xiaopeng, Shuai Yuan, Helin Teng, Junwei Ren, Zhang Zelong, Pengfei Yan, Wei Meng, ZhaoBao Ge, Liu Guangcen, Tian Guisen

Jiangsu Dragons: Hong Wang, Hongfei Shi, Zhang Xiran, Antonio Blakeney, Liu Jiange, Xin Sun, Huang Rongqi, Yifan Hou, Yucheng Wu, Zhou Zhao, Li Yi, Wei Liu, Xuxin Zhao, Haoran Jiang, Quanxi Wu, Yuxuan Liu

