Sri Lanka vs Namibia Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SL vs NAM at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka will lock horns with Namibia in the 4th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. The 2014 world T20 champions will be facing the African side for the first time in the biggest stage of the shortest format of the game and are obvious favourites of the fixture. Sri Lanka will be heading into the game after beating Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea in the warm-up games. On the other hand, Namibia will be looking to upset the Lankan Lions, even though they have lost their both warm-up games heading into this match. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SL vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction, SL vs NAM Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SL vs NAM Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sri Lanka vs Namibia, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup.

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

SL vs NAM My Dream11 Team

Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Craig Williams, Stephan Baard, Dasun Shanaka , Wanindu Hasaranga, David Wiese, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Ruben Trumpelmann.

Captain: Craig Williams Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga.

SL vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Maheesh Theekshana.

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Karl Birkenstock.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France.