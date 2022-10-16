SL vs NAM Live Streaming: Sri Lanka will lock horns against Namibia for the T20 World Cup 2022 first which will be played on October 16. 9.30 AM IST. Both teams were in good touch at the time of warm-up clashes. Sri Lanka who recently won the Asia Cup title will be favourites against Namibia.Also Read - LIVE | Sri Lanka vs Namibia Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: Shanaka & Co. Eye Winning Start

Here are the details of when and where to watch the first match of T20 World Cup 2022 online and on TV in India: Also Read - SL vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probale Playing 11s For Today's Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 WC Match 1 Group A at Simonds Stadium, Geelong at 9:30 AM IST October 16 Sun

When will be T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia played?

Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia will be played on October 16. Also Read - Wasim Jaffer Shares 'Kota Factory' Meme In Response To Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam Bromance

Where will first match of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia be played?

Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup first match will be played at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong.

What time will Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia begin?

Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia will begin at 9:30 am IST, on October 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia?

Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia?

The Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SL vs NAM Probable Playing XI:

SL Probable Line-up: Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

NAM Probable Line-up: Stephan Baard, Lohan Louwrens, Gerhard Erasmus, Divan la Cock, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo