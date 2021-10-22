SL vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SL vs NED at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka: In match no. 12 – Group A – of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tournament, Netherlands will take on Asian Lions – Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 SL vs NED match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 22. Sri Lanka are through to the next round of T20 World Cup 2021, whereas the Netherlands are already knocked out of the competition. Sri Lanka did pretty well to recover in the last match against Ireland, thanks to an excellent partnership between Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga. Netherlands, on the other hand, didn't enjoy much of their outing in this qualification round. They lost two back-to-back matches against Ireland and Namibia. Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SL vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, SL vs NED Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SL vs NED Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between the Netherlands and Sri Lanka will take place at 7 PM IST – October 22.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

SL vs NED My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Perera, Scott Edwards

Batters – Max O’Dowd, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Pieter Seelaar, Colin Ackermann

Bowlers – Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana (VC), Dushmantha Chameera

SL vs NED Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Dusmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne.

Netherlands: Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar (C), Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (wk), Logan Van Beek, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Roelof van der Merwe.

SL vs NED Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

SL vs NED Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Binura Fernando, Charith Asalanka.

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (wk), Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar (C), Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Paul van Meekeren.

