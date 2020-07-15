SL vs NMK Dream11 Team Prediction

CBA League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today’s Shanxi Loongs vs Nanjing Monkey Kings Match at 8:30 AM IST, July 15: The ongoing season is the 25th of the Chinese Basketball League which got underway from November 1, 2019. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was suspended midway on February 1. After over four months of hiatus, it finally resumed on June 20. The forced break has resulted in a change of format with the first two rounds of playoffs now being one-off matches and last two rounds will be best-of-three-games. Also Read - ORL vs NYFC Dream11 Team Prediction Major League Soccer 2020- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Orlando City SC vs New York City FC Football Match Predicted XIs at Exploria Stadium 5.30 AM IST July 15

The 20 participating teams included Bayi Rockets, Beijing Ducks, Beikong Royal Fighters, Fujian Sturgeons, Guangdong Southern Tigers, Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Jiangsu Dragons, Jilin Northeast Tigers, Liaoning Flying Leopards, Nanjing Monkey Kings, Qingdao Eagles, Shandong Heroes, Shanghai Sharks, Shanxi Loongs, Shenzhen Aviators, Sichuan Blue Whales, Tianjin Pioneers, Xinjiang Flying Tigers, Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Zhejiang Guangsha Lions Also Read - ATN vs BSC Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Atalanta vs Brescia Today's Football Match Predicted XIs at Gewiss Stadium 1.15 AM IST July 15

SL vs NMK My Dream11 Team

Li Bairun, Hanjun Chang, J He, Liu Guangcen, Tian Guisen, Zhang Zelong, Sizhen Sun, Hamed Haddadi (SP) Also Read - CHE vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Chelsea FC vs Norwich City Football Match, Predicted XIs at Stamford Bridge 12.45 AM IST

SL vs NMK Squads

Shanxi Loongs: Shuai Yuan, Chunqing Liu, Hanjun Chang, Zhijiang Xing, Guo Xiaopeng, Wei Meng, ZhaoBao Ge, Liu Guangcen, Tian Guisen, Helin Teng, Junwei Ren, Zhang Zelong, Pengfei Yan

Nanjing Monkey Kings: Jianhua Song, Shengdong Li, Wang Rui, Eng Xin, Joe Young, Li Bairun, Jingjia He, Qiao Wenhan, Wei Lu, Hongpeng Li, Hamed Haddadi, Sizhen Sun, Tursun Mardan, ChangChun Yu, Guo Yifei, Zhang Han

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SL Dream11 Team/ NMK Dream11 Team/ Shanxi Loongs Dream11 Team/ Nanjing Monkey Kings Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.