Galle: Babar Azam once again showed why he is rated as the best all-format player in the world as he hit his seventh Test century on Sunday during day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. Walking in at No 4, Babar saw wickets falling around him. Despite the collapse, Babar did not lose his focus and seemed like he was batting on a different strip.Also Read - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score Updates: Babar Slams 100 As Last Wicket Stand Frustrate Hosts

During his brilliant hundred, the Pakistan captain became the first Asian cricketer and eleventh from Pakistan to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket. Also Read - SL vs PAK: Babar Azam Breaks Virat Kohli's Record, Becomes Fastest Asian Batter To Reach This Milestone

Babar achieved this landmark while playing against Sri Lanka in Galle on his unbeaten knock of 34 off 72 balls in Pakistan’s first innings. He is now the fastest batter from Asia to get 10,000 runs in international cricket, going past the previous record set by talismanic India batter Virat Kohli in 232 innings. Also Read - SL vs PAK 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Pakistan Finish On 24/2 At Stumps, Trail By 198 Runs

Amongst all Pakistan batters to reach the 10,000 runs mark in international cricket, Babar is the fastest to reach the landmark in 228 innings, surpassing the previous record of 248 innings held by legendary batter Javed Miandad.

As per innings taken to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket, Babar is fifth fastest batter to reach the mark in 228 innings after Viv Richards (206 innings), Hashim Amla (217 innings), Brian Lara (220 innings) and Joe Root (222 innings).