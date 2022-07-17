LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 Score and Match Updates: Sri Lanka Finish On 34/1 At Stumps, Lead Grows By 40; Babar Guides Pakistan To 218/10, Hosts Lead By 4 Runs; Babar Slams 100 As Last Wicket Stand Frustrate Hosts; Yasir Departs After Lunch, Babar Keeps Pakistan Afloat; Jayasuriya Restricts Pakistan To 104/7 At Lunch; Jayasuriya Picks Up Fifer, Sri Lanka In Total Control | Pakistan were 24/2 at stumps, trailing by 198 runs, after bowling out Sri Lanka for 222 in their first innings on the opening day of the first Test at Galle International Stadium, here on Saturday. Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka hoped to make it count with a big first innings total. But the Pakistan bowling attack, led by Shaheen Afridi, were too hot to handle for the hosts.Also Read - Babar Azam Slams Record-Breaking 7th Test Century

Live Updates

  • 5:30 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: OUT!!! Dimuth Karunaratne departs and Mohammed Nawaz draws first blood for Pakistan. It was a quicker delivery and Karunaratne’s feet went nowhere. SL 34/1 (11)

  • 5:22 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: Pakistan will be disappointed if they won’t get any wicket in this session till stumps. Around 6 overs left in the day now. Sri Lanka lead by 33 already here with 10 wickets in hand.

  • 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: Shaheen Afridi is steaming in yet again to get a breakthrough here. He has been a bit expensive though, giving away 16 runs in first 3 overs. Sri Lanka lead by 22 runs.

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: A total of 13 overs are left in the day. It will be quite a task for Sri Lankan openers to get through these overs. Pakistan have brought in Mohammed Nawaz for some early wickets. SL 7/0 (2).

  • 4:38 PM IST

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: Suddenly, the pitch has gone completely flat. No help for the spinners anymore. Karunaratne must look to bring a pacer to change the pace of the game. PAK trail by 13 runs.

  • 4:13 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: The partnership now goes past 50. Naseem Shah has contributed 5 runs to that. FOUR!!! Babar Azam takes Pakistan past 200 now. Single taken and Naseem Shah need to survive one ball. PAK 204/9 (86)

  • 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: FOUR!!! That is a brilliant shot and Single. 7th test hundred for Babar Azam. Fantastic stuff from the Pakistan skipper. Pakistan now trail by 23 runs. Naseem Shah on strike now.

  • 3:52 PM IST

  • 3:45 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2: Some quick runs in last couple of overs for Pakistan. Babar Azam will fancy a hundred from here. Sri Lanka might be looking forward to a TEA BREAK as soon as possible. PAK trail by 28 runs.