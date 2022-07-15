New Delhi: Pakistan lock horns against Sri Lanka in the first fixture of the bilateral Test series at Galle. Sri Lanka recently made a strong comeback against Australia by leveling the series against the visitors. Now Sri Lanka would want to keep the momentum going against Pakistan as well.Also Read - SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Test Match at Galle International Cricket Stadium 16-20 July at 10:00 AM IST

SL vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming

Here are the details on when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Live in India: Also Read - SL vs Pak: Sri Lanka Announces 18-Member Squad For Pakistan Tests Amid National Emergency, Economic Crisis

Where will the SL vs PAK 1st Test take place?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test match will take place at Galle International Cricket Stadium. Also Read - SL-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction ICC U-19 World Cup, 5th Place Play Off Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs Australia at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at 6:30 PM IST Feb 3

Where can you watch SL vs PAK 1st Test Online in India?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test can be streamed online on the SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch SL vs PAK 1st Test on TV in India?

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

When will SL vs PAK 1st Test Start in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test will start at 10 AM IST.