New Delhi: Pakistan cricket team under the leadership of Babar Azam achieved a stunning victory against Sri Lanka. Courtesy of this 4-wicket win, Pakistan has pipped India at number 3 position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. The win helped Pakistan jump in front of Sri Lanka and move into third place on the World Test Championship standings with a win-loss percentage of 58.33 percent, with only South Africa (71.43 percent) and Australia (70 per cent) now ahead of the Asian side.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka dropped three places to sixth on the standings with a 48.15 win-loss percentage. As a result, India improved one spot to fourth (52.08 per cent) and West Indies rose to fifth (50 per cent) ahead of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle next week.

A win in the second Test against Sri Lanka will see Pakistan make further ground on South Africa and Australia at the top of the standings, while a loss will see Babar's side drop back to fifth.

Conversely, Sri Lanka can regain third place on the standings if they can recover quickly, fight back and level the series by winning the second Test. South Africa and Australia have occupied the top two positions with 71.43 and 70 per cent respectively.

