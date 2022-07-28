HIGHLIGHTS | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle

After losing the first Test, the hosts bounced back and how. It was a dominant show from the Lankans, who were not just good with their spin but their batters also stepped it up. A combined team show has helped Sri Lanka draw the two-match Test series with a comprehensive 246-run win at Galle. A 10-wicket haul from Prabath Jayasuriya stood out for the Lankans,

LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: Salman perishes at the stroke of lunch. The last 25 minutes before lunch, Pakistan has lost four wickets and that has changed the complexion of the game. Babar Azam is the only hope for Pakistan if they want to draw the Test but for that to happen, even the skipper would need support. LIVE | Pak: 188/5 vs SL

  • 1:47 PM IST

  • 1:44 PM IST

  • 1:33 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: Two sixes from Naseem Shah. This is fun watching. He is literally teasing the top-order here. From here, it is a matter of time before the Lankans wrap it up.

  • 1:18 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: Yasir Shah is having fun in the middle. Prabhath Jayasuriya has been phenomenal. He now features in some elite lists of world cricket with his show in the two Tests at Galle.

  • 1:11 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: Another wicket falls of Md Nawaz. Now Yasir Shah and Hasan Ali may look to throw their bat around. Three boundaries in one over for Yasir Shah. LIVE | Pak: 217/7 vs SL

  • 1:02 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: MASSIVE wicket for Sri Lanka after lunch. Babar Azam is OUT. This surely is the last nail in the coffin. Now, it should be a matter of time before the Lankans wrap up things. LIVE | Pak: 205/6 vs SL

  • 12:00 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: Salman perishes at the stroke of lunch. The last 25 minutes before lunch, Pakistan has lost four wickets and that has changed the complexion of the game. Babar Azam is the only hope for Pakistan if they want to draw the Test but for that to happen, even the skipper would need support. LIVE | Pak: 188/5 vs SL

  • 11:49 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: Fawad Alam’s innings does not last long as a horrible mix-up with his captain sees him make the long walk back to the pavilion. Pakistan are now slowly but surely crumbling. LIVE | Pak: 181/4 vs SL

  • 11:43 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: And as one felt that Pakistan had stabilised things, Rizwan departs. Now Fawad Alam would have to get his eye in and support Babar Azam. One feels once the Lankans get Babar they would feel that is the game. LIVE | Pak: 177/3 vs SL

  • 11:31 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5, Galle: Pakistan are now looking in a better position as opposed to what happened in the first 10 minutes of Day 5 when they lost Imam. Babar looks set to play another marathon knock.