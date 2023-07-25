Home

SL Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Hasan Ali Goes Back In Childhood In Colombo During Rain-hit Day 2 | WATCH VIDEO

Only 43 minutes of play was possible on the second day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Babar Azam's men are leading by 12 runs.

Hasan Ali slides on the covers in Colombo. (Image: Screengrab)

Colombo: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali made most use of the rain-hit second day of the ongoing second Test match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Only 43 minutes of play was possible on the day before the rain gods opened up before the match officials decided to wait till Tea before taking a call. When it didn’t stop, they called it a day. Pakistan have won the first game.

While both teams stayed indoors, Ali had a fun in the rain on the ground. The 29-year-old hit the ground running and was seen sliding on the covers. As he was having fun in the rain, Ali’s teammates cheered him all along from the dressing room balcony.

Earlier on the day, Pakistan took a 12-run lead over Sri Lanka before no more play was possible due to wet outfield. Resuming on the overnight score of 145/2, Pakistan moved past Sri Lanka’s first-innings total of 166 before a downpour forced the players off the field.

Making the most of the rain delay in Colombo, with @RealHa55an leading the charge 🏊‍♀️😅#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/Xi3w8lDrZp — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 25, 2023

Pakistan scored 33 runs during the 43 minutes of play. Opener Abdullah Shaffique has reached 87 while captain Babar Azam is 28 not out in a 57-run unbroken partnership for the third wicket. Pakistan was 178-2 at stumps at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

On Day 1, Pakistan needed only 48.4 overs to dismiss Sri Lanka after the visitors opted to bat first having won the toss. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed claimed four wickets while Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi shared four wickets between them.

Pakistan won the first test in Galle by four wickets and needs only a draw to clinch the two-match series.

The right-arm pacer was also seen helping the groundsmen with the covers and even went under the covers for a moment.

