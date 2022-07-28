Galle: Sri Lankan bowlers produced a clinical bowling performance on Day 5 as the hosts routed Pakistan by 246 runs in the 2nd test on Thursday. Babar Azam’s 81 went in vain as left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, along with Ramesh Mendis, run riot in both the innings of the test match. Prabath Jayasuriya finished with a match haul of 8/197, while Ramesh Mendis registered a match haul of 9/148.Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | SL vs PAK, 2nd Test, Galle: Prabath Jayasuriya Stars as Hosts Level Series With Emphatic Win

Sri Lanka's resounding 246-run victory over Pakistan in the second Test in Galle helped them break into the top five of the ICC World Test Championship standings. Meanwhile, India, who last played a Test against England, are at the fourth spot with a PCT of 52.08 per cent. West Indies, England, New Zealand and Bangladesh are at 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th spot respectively.

The two-Test series between the two nations has been an exciting one with both teams taking a match each.

Pakistan went 1-0 up in the series with a four-wicket win in the first Test. They boosted their chances of appearing in next year’s World Test Championship final, going to the third spot in the standings, while Sri Lanka ended up slipping to No 6.

And now the tables have been reversed with Sri Lanka climbing to the third spot with a win percentage of 53.33, while Pakistan have dropped down to No 5 with a win percentage of 51.85.

South Africa continue to rule the table with a PCT of 71.43 per cent, followed by Australia, who are at 70 per cent. South Africa have a good chance of widening the gap when they take on England in a three-match Test series next month.

