Major Setback For Sri Lanka As Star Spinner Doubtful For Asia Cup 2023 Final Against India

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana has strained his hamstring which was confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket on social media.

Maheesh Theekshana (in blue) attempts to field a ball of his own bowling against Pakistan. (Image: SLC)

Colombo: Sri Lanka ponder over Maheesh Theekshana’s injury after the off-spinner suffered a hamstring strain during his team’s two-wicket win over Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Friday at the R Premadasa Stadium. Although Theekshana’s extent of injury is unknown, but it has put Sri Lanka’s plans in jeopardy ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 final against India which is scheduled for Sunday at the same venue.

“Maheesh Theekshana has strained his right hamstring. The player will undergo a scan tomorrow to fully assess his condition,” Sri Lanka Cricket posted on X on Thursday. The 23-year-old went off the field multiple times while Sri Lanka was bowling.

He was seen hobbling but completed his nine-over spell in the 42-over-per-side contest before being helped off the field by some Sri Lanka dugout members in the 39th over. The hosts are already playing without four of their senior members – Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara, who weren’t picked for the Asia Cup.

