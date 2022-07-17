New Delhi: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam becomes the first Asian cricketer and eleventh from Pakistan to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket.Also Read - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score Updates: Babar Azam Fights on to Keep Visitors Afloat

Babar achieved this landmark while playing against Sri Lanka in Galle on his unbeaten knock of 34 off 72 balls in Pakistan's first innings. He is now the fastest batter from Asia to get 10,000 runs in international cricket, going past the previous record set by talismanic India batter Virat Kohli in 232 innings.

Amongst all Pakistan batters to reach the 10,000 runs mark in international cricket, Babar is the fastest to reach the landmark in 228 innings, surpassing the previous record of 248 innings held by legendary batter Javed Miandad.

As per innings taken to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket, Babar is fifth fastest batter to reach the mark in 228 innings after Viv Richards (206 innings), Hashim Amla (217 innings), Brian Lara (220 innings) and Joe Root (222 innings).

“10,000 international runs. Congratulations skipper @babarazam258 on becoming the 11th Pakistan batter to accomplish this major milestone,” tweeted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

At lunch on day two, Babar now has 10013 runs in 228 innings at 51.08, including 24 centuries and 66 half-centuries. With Pakistan at 104-7 in 46 overs and still trailing by 118 runs, Pakistan will be hoping that Babar continues to hold fort for them at Galle.