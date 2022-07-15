SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test

SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Test Match at Galle International Cricket Stadium 16-20 July at 10:00 AM IST.

Here is Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, SL vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, SL vs PAK Probable XIs Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st test, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st test.

TOSS: The 1st Test match toss between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place at 9.30 AM (IST)

Time: 10 AM IST.

Venue: Galle International Cricket Stadium

SL vs PAK Dream11 Team

SL vs PAK Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Oshada Fernando

Pakistan: Imam Ul Haq, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali