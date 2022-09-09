SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022

SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 9 Friday

Here is the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, SL vs PAK Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, SL vs PAK Probable XIs , Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20.

TOSS: The Asia Cup T20I match toss between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place at 7.00 PM (IST) – on September 09, Friday.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

SL vs PAK Dream11 Team

Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Babar Azam, Pathum Nissanka, Shadab Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

SL vs PAK Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam©, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, and Asitha Fernando.