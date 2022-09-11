SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022

SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 11, Sunday. Sri Lanka (SL) are set to clash against Pakistan (PAK) in the final of the 2022 Asia Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in the last Super-Four fixture on Friday but both teams had already secured the spot in the final. The star Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took three wickets for 21 runs to bowl out Pakistan on just 121 runs. Skipper Babar Azam scored the highest 30 runs off 29 balls to show some glimpse of returning to form. But the star batters Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Azam failed to score big. Pathum Nissanka continued his good form with another unbeaten fifty to guide his team to a big five-wicket win with three overs remaining. Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf took two wickets each and Usman Qadir grabbed one. Pakistan have been excellent in this tournament so far but Sri Lanka have won four of their last five T20 matches against them and are favourites to win again on Sunday.Also Read - IN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Road Safety T20 World Series: India Legends vs West Indies Legends - Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur at 7:30 PM IST September 14 Wednesday

TOSS: The Asia Cup T20I Final match toss between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place at 7.00 PM (IST) – on September 11, Sunday. Also Read - Virat Kohli Big Gainer in Latest ICC T20 Rankings After Asia Cup Century, Babar Azam Loses a Spot

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - Asia Cup Review: BCCI Highlights on India's Middle-Over Woes

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

SL vs PAK Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Fakhar Zaman, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Dasun Shanaka, Naseem Shah, Dilshan Madushanka, Haris Rauf.

Captain: Naseem Shah, Vice-Captain: Dilshan Madushanka.

SL vs PAK Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.