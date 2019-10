SL vs PAK Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Sri Lanka vs PAKISTAN Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan, 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match SL vs PAK: After Pakistan secured the ODI series 2-0 with the first game washed out due to rain, the action switches to T20 cricket. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said Pakistan will not make the mistake of taking Sri Lanka lightly, while Sri Lanka would want to regroup and hit back in the T20 leg. Both teams would be keen to approach the series with an eye of next year’s T20 World Cup.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for SL vs PAK

My Dream11 Team

Danushka Gunathilaka (VC), Avishka Fernando, Babar Azam (C), Umar Akmal (WK), Dasun Shanaka, Imad Wasim, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan

The match starts at 7:00 pm IST

SL vs PAK Predicted 11

Pakistan (Probable XI): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim/Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari/ Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dasun Shanaka (capt), Lahiru Madushanka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep

SQUADS:

PAKISTAN (FROM): Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Asif Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari

SRI LANKA (FROM): Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka(c), Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Madushanka, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Kumara, Wanindu Hasaranga

