SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka vs South Africa ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SL vs SA at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo: Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in the second game of 3-match ODI series, on September 4 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The high-intensity SL vs SA 2nd ODI match will begin at 2:30 PM IST – September 4. fter a thrilling win in the first ODI, Sri Lanka will be looking to wrap up the series with a win in the second game against South Africa and gain crucial ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League points. A win in the second ODI not only gives Sri Lanka the series win but would help them leapfrog Ireland, West Indies and Pakistan to the fifth spot on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League table. Here is the Sri Lanka vs South Africa ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, SL vs SA Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sri Lanka vs South Africa ODI ODI, SL vs SA Probable Playing 11s Sri Lanka vs South Africa ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sri Lanka vs South Africa ODI, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd ODI.Also Read - PRC vs SWC Dream11 Team Prediction KCA Club Championship Match 10: Captain, Fantasy Tips- Pratibha Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club, Playing XIs For Today's Match at SD College Ground at 9:30 AM IST September 4 Saturday

TOSS: The 2nd ODI match toss between Sri Lanka vs South Africa will take place at 2 PM (IST) – September 4, Saturday. Also Read - VVV vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips- ECS T10 Capelle FINAL: Captain, Vice-Captain- Veni Vedi Vici vs SV Kampong Cricket, Playing XIs, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Sportpark Bermweg at 8:30 PM IST September 3 Friday

Time: 2:30 PM IST Also Read - ALC vs SWC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips KCA Club Championship Match 7: Captain, Vice-captain- Allappey Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club, Playing 11s For Today's Match at SD College Ground at 9:30 AM IST September 3 Friday

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

SL vs SA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen, Minod Bhanuka

Batsmen: Aiden Markram (C), Janneman Malan, Avishka Fernando (VC)

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Akila Dananjaya, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj

SL vs SA Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

SL vs SA SQUADS

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwan Pradeep, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Binura Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Maheesh Theekshana.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (C), Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SL Dream11 Team/ SA Dream11 Team/ Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction/ South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Sri Lanka vs South Africa ODI/ Online Cricket Tips and more.