SL vs SA Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd T20I

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's SL vs SA at R Premadasa Stadium. The excitement of T20I cricket resumes as 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka vs South Africa is all set to get underway on Sunday. The 2nd T20I match between SL vs SA will begin at 7.00 PM IST on September 12. South Africa and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the second T20I three-match series. South Africa start the series on high with a 28-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I. The visitors will look to seal the series on Sunday. Both teams will give their allin the series as it will be a great tune-up for them ahead of the T20 World Cup. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 2nd T20I – SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Sri Lanka vs South Africa Dream11 Tips, SL vs SA Probable Playing XIs, SL vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 2nd T20I.

TOSS: The 2nd T20I toss between Sri Lanka vs South Africa will take place at 06:30 PM IST on September 12.

Time: 07:00 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium

SL vs SA My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Quinton de Kock (C)

Batsmen – Aiden Markram, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, David Miller

All-rounders – Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), George Linde

Bowlers – Tabraiz Shamsi, Dushmantha Chameera, Kagiso Rabada

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa: Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Verreynne, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Lutho Sipamla, Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal(wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka©, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Squads

Sri Lanka: Nuwan Pradeep, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Kusal Perera, Pulina Tharanga, Minod Bhanuka, Pathum Nissanka, Ramesh Mendis

South Africa: Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Verreynne, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Lutho Sipamla, Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin

