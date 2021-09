SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI

Sri Lanka vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka vs South Africa ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's SL vs SA at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo: In the third and final match of the series, Sri Lanka will take on South Africa at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 7. The high-intensity SL vs SA 3rd ODI match will begin at 2:30 PM IST – September 7. Sri Lanka were sloppy on the field in the second ODI and paid a heavy price for that, as lost the game by 67 runs (D/L Method). Despite the loss, Charith Asalanka's knock of 77 runs in the run-chase was the sole positive for the home team. On the other hand, South Africa levelled the series 1-1 while riding on Janneman Malan's brilliant century and chinaman Tabraiz Shamsi's 5-wicket haul. Here is Sri Lanka vs South Africa ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SL vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, SL vs SA Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sri Lanka vs South Africa ODI ODI, SL vs SA Probable Playing 11s Sri Lanka vs South Africa ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sri Lanka vs South Africa ODI, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd ODI.

TOSS: The 3rd ODI match toss between Sri Lanka vs South Africa will take place at 2 PM (IST) – September 7, Tuesday.

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

SL vs SA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen: Aiden Markram (C), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Janneman Malan

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva (VC), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chamila Karunaratne

SL vs SA Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiann Mulder, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (C), Tabraiz Shamsi.

SL vs SA SQUADS

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwan Pradeep, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Binura Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Maheesh Theekshana.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (C), Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla.

