SL vs WI Dream11 Team Predictions Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test Series

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test Series- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SL vs WI at Galle International Stadium: In the first Test of the two-match series – Sri Lanka will square off against West Indies at the Galle International Stadium on Sunday. The Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test Series SL vs WI match will start at 10 AM IST – November 21. Led by Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lankan side will feature senior players – Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal, while Lahiru Thirimanne has opted himself out of the series. Sri Lanka last played a Test back in April-May earlier this year against Bangladesh, where they won the two-match series 1-0. They will start their World Test Championship journey for the 2021-23 cycle from this match. Meanwhile, West Indies are ranked 7th in the ICC Test Rankings. They are yet to win a Test on the Sri Lankan soil and it’s a perfect opportunity for them to open up their account. Here is the Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SL vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, SL vs WI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SL vs WI Probable XIs Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test Series.Also Read - BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Bengaluru FC vs NEUFC at GMC Athletic Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 20 Saturday

TOSS: Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test Series toss between Sri Lanka and West Indies will take place at 9:30 AM IST – November 21. Also Read - ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters at Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 19 Friday

Time: 10 AM IST. Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- India vs New Zealand; Top Picks, Team News For Today's T20I at JSCA International Stadium at 7 PM IST November 19 Friday

Venue: Galle International Stadium.

SL vs WI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Shai Hope

Batsmen – Kraigg Brathwaite, Charith Asalanka (VC), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders – Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Angelo Mathews

Bowlers – Kemar Roach, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara

SL vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Shai Hope, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jayden Seales.

SL vs WI Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SONYLIV app, JIOTV

SL vs WI Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Minod Bhanuka, Roshen Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya, Kamil Mishara, Suminda Lakshan, Chamika Gunasekara.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Shai Hope (wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Veerasammy Permaul, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WI Dream11 Team/ SL Dream11 Team/ West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test Series/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.