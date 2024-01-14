Home

SL vs ZIM 1st T20I Live streaming: All you need to know about Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I live streaming and telecast details in India.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

SL vs ZIM 1st T20I FREE Live Streaming: Wanindu Hasaranga’s Sri Lanka team is going to face Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on January 14. SL are coming off with 2-0 ODI series win over the visitors and they would like to put the same performance in the T20I series. However, ZIM will have the task of bouncing back through this series.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I In India

What time is Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match will be played on Sunday (January 14) from 7:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match going to be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Where can I watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match on TV?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match?

Live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Mathews, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Thushara

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie(w), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Brian Bennett, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu

