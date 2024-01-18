Home

SL vs ZIM 3rd T20I FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match In India

SL vs ZIM 3rd T20I Live streaming: All you need to know about Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3d T20I live streaming and telecast details in India.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe (credit: Twitter)

SL vs ZIM 3rd T20I FREE Live Streaming: Wanindu Hasaranga’s Sri Lanka is going to compete against Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on January 18. The T20I series is currently leveled 1-1 and the final match is going to be the decider. Both teams would put their best foot forward and try to win this series. The series holds a lot of value for both sides ahead of the upcoming edition of the IC T20 World Cup 2024.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I In India

What time is Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will be played on Thursday (January 18) from 7:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match going to be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Where can I watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match on TV?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match?

Live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Mathews, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Thushara

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie(w), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Brian Bennett, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu

