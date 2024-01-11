Home

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 2:30 PM IST

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today's Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 2:30 PM IST

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: All You Need To Know

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka will lock horns against Zimbabwe for the 3rd T20I and look to win the series as the hosts already leading by 1-0 in the three-match ODI series. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will look to tie the series by winning this game. There are chances that rain will spoil the game at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batters: Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Dunith Wellalage, Dasun Shanaka(vc)

Bowlers: Richard Ngarava, Dilshan Madushanka, Blessing Muzarabani.

SL vs ZIM Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tapiwa Mufudza.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Shevon Daniel, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Avishka Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie (wk), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Milton Shumba, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram, Tony Munyonga, Tapiwa Mufudza, Ryan Burl

