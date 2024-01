Home

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction 3rd T20I: Cricket Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 7 PM IST

Here is the Dream11 team of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I.

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction 3rd T20I: Wanindu Hasaranga-led Sri Lanka is set to take on Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on January 18. The series is currently tied 1-1 and both teams would try to put on their best performance and win this series by winning the decider. The series is crucial for both teams ahead of the upcoming edition of the IC T20 World Cup 2024.

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction 3rd T20I: Cricket Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today's Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Women, R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 7 PM IST.

SL vs ZIM (Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe), 3rd T20I – Match Information

Match: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I

Date: 18th January, 2024

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Dream11 Team Today

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batters: Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Dushmantha Chameera

SL vs ZIM Probable Playing 11s

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera

Zimbabwe: Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Sikandar Raza (C), Brian Bennett, Milton Shumba, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Mathews, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Thushara

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie(w), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Brian Bennett, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu

