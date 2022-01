SL vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Venue: Pallekelle

SL vs ZIM My Dream11 Team

Regis Chakabva, Dinesh Chandimal, Craig Ervine, Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Sean Williams (vc), Chamika Karunaratne, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Maheesh Theekshana

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Gunasekara, Nuwan Pradeep

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava

SL vs ZIM Squads

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Gunasekara, Nuwan Pradeep, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Shiran Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Minod Bhanuka, Dushmantha Chameera

Zimbabwe

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Milton Shumba, Luke Jongwe