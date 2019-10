SL-W vs AU-W Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI, Sri Lanka Women tour of Australia – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match SL-W vs AU-W: The three-match ODI series is a part of the ICC Championship. After Australia Women clinched the three-match Twenty20I series 3-0, Sri Lanka Women will be eager to stop the hosts juggernaut as they take on on the Meg Lanning-led side in the first ODI at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Saturday.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for SL-W vs AU-W

My Dream11 Team

Chamari Athapaththu (vice-captain), Meg Lanning (captain), Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Rachael Haynes, Shashikala Siriwardene, Tayla Vlaeminck, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Udeshika Prabodhani, Megan Schutt

The match starts at 5:40 AM IST

SL-W vs AU-W Predicted 11

Sri Lanka Women (Probable XI): Shashikala Siriwardene (captain), Chamari Athapaththu, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Udeshika Prabodhani, Dilani Manodara, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Harshitha Madavi, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya

Australia Women (Probable XI): Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Meg Lanning (captain), Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Beth Mooney, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Erin Burns, Tayla Vlaeminck

SQUADS:

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu, Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madavi, Dilani Manodara (wicketkeeper), Shashikala Siriwardene (captain), Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Hansima Karunaratne, Yasoda Mendis, Inoka Ranaweera

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Beth Mooney, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (captain), Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner

Check Dream11 Prediction / Sri Lanka Women Dream11Team / Australia Women Dream11Team / SL-W vs AU-W Dream 11 Team / Dream11Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more