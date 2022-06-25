SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, India Women’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2022 Fantasy HintsEyeing a series-clinching victory, the Indian women’s cricket team would expect a better showing from its top-order when it takes on Sri Lanka in the second T20 International, here on Saturday. The Indians made a positive start to the limited-overs tour of the Island nation with a 34-run win in the series-opener on Thursday. The team would not only aim to secure the three-match series but also address the grey areas and continue the winning momentum ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where women’s cricket will make its debut in the T20 format. Here is the India Women’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction, SL-W vs IND-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SL-W vs IND-W Playing 11s India Women’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – India Women’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2022.

TOSS – The India Women’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2022 2nd T20I toss between Sri Lanka Women and India Women will take place at 1.30 PM IST

Time – June 25, 2 PM IST



Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium

SL-W vs IND-W My Dream 11 Team

Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Kavisha Dilhari (vc), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Verma, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani.

SL-W vs IND-W Probable Playing XI

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani