SL-W Vs NZ-W, 2nd ODI: New Zealand’s Eden Carson Bowls 11 Overs Against Sri Lanka; Know Why

Off-spinner Eden Carsen became the first New Zealand women to bowl 11 overs in an ODI since 1993.

Eden Carson reacts while bowling against Sri Lanka in the second ODI. (Image: Twitter)

Galle: In a bizarre umpiring error, New Zealand women’s Eden Carson bowled 11 overs in an ODI during their 111 victory of hosts Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Friday. The rare incident happened during the second ODI in the three-match series.

Carson had completed her quota of 10 overs which was the 45th over of the Sri Lankan innings. Surprisingly, the off-spinner was handed the ball once again with neither of the on-field officials nor the players realised that she had completed her spell.

However, Carson’s extra over didn’t yield much runs as she conceded just one run to finish with figures of 11-0-41-2. The extra over didn’t had much impact on the game as New Zealand were all set for a huge win by then.

With this win, New Zealand levelled the series 1-1 with one game to go. Carson became the first Kiwi and fourth overall in women’s cricket to bowl 11 overs in an ODI since 1993. Earlier, batting first, New Zealand women rode on hundreds from Amelia Kerr (108) and Sophie Devine (137) to post 329/7. Oshadi Ranasinghe took three wickets for Sri Lanka.

In reply, the hosts were all out for 218 in 48.4 overs despite a gritty 84 from Kavisha Dilhari. Lea Tahuhu was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with 4/31. In the first game, Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand by nine wickets via DLS method. The final ODI will be played on Sunday.

