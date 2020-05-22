SLA vs GOR Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Slavia Mozyr vs Gorodeya, Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match SLA vs GOR: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them.

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between Slavia Mozyr vs Gorodeya will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Yunost Stadium

SLA vs GOR My Dream11 Team

Igor Dovgyallo, gor Tymonyuk, Yurii Pantia, Yuri Nedashkovskiy, Egor Potapov, Denis Yaskovich, Andrey Sorokin, Aleksandr Kotlyarov, Igor Costrov, Lazar Sajcic (vice captain), Francis Narh (captain)

SLA vs GOR SQUADS

Slavia Mozyr: Nikolai Romanyuk, Evgeni Ivanenko, Mikhail Baranovski, Igor Tymonyuk, Vladislav Zhuk, Vladislav Malkevich, Yuri Nedashkovskiy, Egor Potapov, Yurii Pantia, Denis Kovalevski, Aleksandr Anufriev, Aleksandr Kotlyarov, Valeri Senko, Igor Costrov, Maksim Myakish, James Kotei, Dmitri Krivosheev, Andrey Chukhley, Gleb Shevchenko, Aleksandr Raevskiy, Ilya Vasilevich, Dennis Tetteh, Nikita Melnikov, Francis Narh, Maksym Sliusar

Gorodeya: Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic

