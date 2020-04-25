Dream11 Team Prediction

SLA vs MSK, Belarus Premier League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips Slavia Mozyr vs FC Minsk at Yunost Stadium 5:30 PM IST:

Tenth-placed Slavia Mozyr lock horns with eleventh-placed FC Minsk on Saturday in what is expected to be a clash of the equals. Both sides will look for a win to get their campaign on track, which will also make the fixture interesting.

The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them.

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Yunost Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goal-keeper: Leonov

Defenders: Zhuk, Potapov, Tymonyuk, Malkevich

Midfielders: Kotlyarov, Chukhley, Nasibulin, Vasyliev

Forwards: Melnikov, Khvanshchinski

Slavia Mozyr vs Minsk: Probable Playing 11

Slavia Mozyr Probable 11: M Baranovski (GK), A Chukhley, I Costrov, A Kotlyarov, F Narh, Y Nedashkovskiy, Y Pantia, V Senko, D Tetteh, I Tymonyuk, V Zhuk

Minsk Probable 11: A Lenovo (GK), E Chagovets, O Evdokimov, R Gribovski, V Khvashchinskiy, V Nasibulin, D Prishchepa, D Ryzhuk, O Vasyliev, Y Yarotski, A Zaleski

SQUADS

Slavia Mozyr: Maksym Slyusar, Francis Narh, Dennis Tetteh, Nikita Melnikov, Ilia Vasilevich, Aleksandr Kotlyarov, Gleb Shevchenko, Vladislav Zhuk, Igor Costrov, James Kotei, Valeryi Senko, Aleksandr Anufriev, Maksim Myakish, Andrii Sorokyn, Dmitriy Krivosheyev, Yuri Pantia, Denis Kovalevski, Igor Tymonyuk, Andrei Chukhlei, Egor Potapov, Aleksandr Raevskiy, Yuri Nedashkovskiy, Vladislav Malkevich, Maksim Miakish, Igor Rozhkov, Nikolai Romanyuk, Mikhail Baranovski, Evgeni Ivanenko

FC Minsk: Anton Shramchenko, Roman Gribovskiy, Vladimir Khvashchinskiy, Ognjen Rolović, Artyom Vasilyev, Andrei Shemruk, Pavel Gorbach, Oleksandr Vasyliev, Oleg Evdokimov, Vladislav Nasibulin, Yaroslav Yarotski, Sergey Sazonchik, Dmitriy Klimovich, Gleb Zherdev, Gleb Gurban, Dmytro Ryzhuk, Aleksey Zaleskiy, Yevhenii Chahovets, Aleksey Ivanov, Yuri Ostroukh, Dmitri Zinovich, Aleksey Lavrik, Maksim Kasarab, Evgeni Malashevich, Artem Leonov, Sergey Veremko, Pavel Prishivalko, Dmitri Prishchepa.

