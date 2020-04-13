Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Slavia Mozyr vs Rukh Brest Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's SLA vs RKH: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them.

TOSS – The toss between Slavia Mozyr vs Rukh Brest will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Stadion Junost, Mozyr

My Dream11 Team

Aleksander Nechaev, Vladislav Zhuk, Igor Tymonyuk, Yuri Pantya, Egor Potapov, Aleksander Kotlyarov, Andrei Chuklei, Chidi Osuchukwu, Denis Grechikho, Nikita Melinkov, Artem Kontsevoj

SLA vs RKH Probable Playing XIs

Slavia Mozyr: Mikhail Baranovski (GK), Andrei Chukhlei, Igor Costrov, Aleksander Kotlyarov, Francis Narh, Yuri Nedashkovskiy, Yuri Pantya, Valeryi Senko, Dennis Tetteh, Igor Tymonyuk, Vladislav Zhuk

Rukh Brest: Aleksander Nechaev (GK), Artem Rakhmanov, Joao William, Oleksander Mihunov, Oleksiy Kovtun, Sergey Tikhonovskiy, Chidi Osuchukwu, Denis Grechikho, Artem Kontsevoj, Ilya Kolpachuk, Artem Petrenko

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: A Chukhley, O Kovtun

Vice-captain Options: I Tymonyuk, I Kolpachuk

Squads

Rukh Brest: Aleksandr Nechaev, Romaan Stepanov, Artem Denisenko, Vitali Gayduchik, Oleksiy Kovtun, Oleksandr Mihunov, Pavel Chelyadko, Ilya Kolpachuk, Artem Rakhmanov, Joao William, Igor Shumilov, Vladislav Shubovich, Maksim Chyzh, Chidi Osuchukwu, Yaroslav Oreshkevich, Sergey Tikhonovskiy, Vladislav Vasiljev, Pavel Sedko, Denis Grechikho, Bogdan Sadovskiy, Aleksey Antilevski, Dmitri Sibilev, Artem Kontsevoj, Artem Petrenko, Abdoulaye Diallo, Oleg Nikiforenko, Egor Bogomolskiy, Vladislav Morozov

Slavia Mozyr: Maksym Slyusar, Francis Narh, Dennis Tetteh, Nikita Melnikov, Ilia Vasilevich, Aleksandr Kotlyarov, Gleb Shevchenko, Vladislav Zhuk, Igor Costrov, James Kotei, Valeryi Senko, Aleksandr Anufriev, Maksim Myakish, Andrii Sorokyn, Dmitriy Krivosheyev, Yuri Pantya, Denis Kovalevski, Igor Tymonyuk, Andrei Chukhlei, Egor Potapov, Aleksandr Raevskiy, Yuri Nedashkovskiy, Vladislav Malkevich, Maksim Miakish, Igor Rozhkov, Nikolai Romanyuk, Mikhail Baranovski, Evgeni Ivanenko

