Dream11 Team Prediction Slavia-Mozyr vs Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match SLA vs TORat Stadyen Junatsva: The footballing action will continue to go on in the ongoing Belarus Premier League. In another exciting BPL match, Slavia Mozyr will play host against Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino on Saturday (May 9). Torpedo-Belaz have had a decent season so far, they are currently occupying the third position in the points table with four wins, two draws, and a single loss in seven matches. Zhodino have been unbeaten in their last four games. Slavia Mozyr, on the other hand, have been a bit inconsistent in the competition so far. They are sitting on the eighth position in the league standings with three wins, one draw, and three losses. They halted their three-game winless run in their last game against Vitebsk, winning 3-2. While the hosts would be keen to take the home advantage to build upon the win in the last game to move further up in the points table, Torpedo-Belaz have the chance to reach the top of the league by winning the game on Saturday. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belarus Premier League football game is not available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League match between Slavia-Mozyr and Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino will start at 9.30 PM IST.

Venue: Stadyen Junatsva.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: V Bushma

Defenders: V Zhuk, N Stepanov, V Ustinov, M Bordachev, Y Pantia

Midfielders: A Khachaturyan (C), A Kotlyarov, I Costrov

Forwards: V Gorbachik (VC), F Narh

SLA vs TOR Probable Playing XIs

Slavia-Mozyr: M Baranovski (GK); V Zhuk, I Tymonyuk, Y Pantia, E Potapov, D Kovalevski; I Costrov, A Kotlyarov, A Raevskiy; F Narh, N Melnikov. (5-3-2)

Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino: V Bushma (GK); V Ustinov, D Yashin, N Stepanov, M Bordachev; A Khatchaturyan, G Ramos, K Premudrov, N Kaplenko; V Gorbachik, D Antilevski. (4-4-2)

SLA vs TOR SQUADS

Slavia-Mozyr: Mikhail Baranovski, Nikolai Romanyuk, Evgeni Ivanenko, Andrei Chukhley, Yuri Pantia, Egor Potapov, Vladislav Malkevich, Maksim Myakish, Yuri Nedashkovskiy, Aleksandr Raevskiy, Denis Kovalevski, Igor Tymonyuk, James Kotei, Aleksandr Kotlyarov, Vladislav Zhuk, Gleb Shevchenko, Igor Costrov, Aleksandr Anufriev, Valeryi Senko, Dmitriy Krivosheyev, Francis Narh, Nikita Melnikov, Dennis Tetteh, Maksym Slyusar, Ilia Vasilevich.

Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino: Vladimir Bushma, Rodion Syamuk, Andrey Gorbunov, Aleksey Kozlov, Dmitri Yashin, Nikita Stepanov, Arseni Bondarenko, Maksim Bordachev, Vitali Ustinov, Dmitri Aliseyko, Ilya Dzhugir, Vladimir Shcherbo, Artem Solovei, Andrey Khachaturyan, Gabriel Ramos, Nikita Kaplenko, Nikita Nikolaevich, Yuri Pavlyukovets, Ilya Kukharchik, Kirill Premudrov, Mikhail Afanasjev, Denis Levitskiy, Dmytro Yusov, Jean-Morel Poe, Dmitri Antilevvski, Valeri Gorbachik, Vasili Zhurnevich, Kirill Leonovich.

