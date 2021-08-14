SLBL vs SLGR Dream11 Team Predictions Sri Lanka Invitational T20

SLC Blues vs SLC Greens Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka Invitational T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SLBL vs SLGR at Pallekele International Stadium: In match no. 4 of Sri Lanka Invitational T20 tournament, SLC Blues will take on SLC Greens at the Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday. The Sri Lanka Invitational T20 SLBL vs SLGR match will start at 7 PM IST – August 14. SLC Blues put up a score of 148 runs on the board with the help of middle-order batsmen, and then went on to defend the score successfully. They won the game by 56 runs. On the other hand, in a crunch finish, SLC Greens lost to SLC Greys by one run in the final ball of the match. They will be gutted for not being able to open their points tally in their opening game.

TOSS: The Sri Lanka Invitational T20 toss between SLC Blues and SLC Greens will take place at 6:30 PM IST – August 14. Also Read - PAN vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pondicherry T20 Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain - Panthers XI vs Bulls XI, Playing 11s And Team News For Today's T20 Match at CA Siechem Ground 9:30 AM IST August 14 Saturday

Time: 7 PM IST. Also Read - TRT vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips The Hundred Match 27: Captain, Vice-Captain- Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Probable XIs And Team News For Today's Match at Trent Bridge 11:30 PM IST August 13 Friday

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium.

SLBL vs SLGR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Nishan Madushka

Batsmen – Angelo Perera, Kamindu Mendis (C), Ashen Bandara, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders – Ashan Priyanjan (VC), Ramesh Mendis, Sahan Arachchige

Bowlers – Suranga Lakmal, Ishan Jayaratne, Lakshan Sandakan

SLBL vs SLGR Probable Playing XIs

SLC Blues: Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Nishan Madushka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pavan Rathnayake, Angelo Perera (C), Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Shiran Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka.

SLC Greens: Lahiru Udara (wk), Mahela Udawatte, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Ashan Priyanjan (C), Sammu Ashan, Ramesh Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara.

SLBL vs SLGR Squads

SLC Blues: Sachindu Colombage, Himasha Liyanage, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sahan Arachchige, Angelo Perera (vc), Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Nishan Madushka, Suranga Lakmal, Shiran Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Hashan Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Shiran-Fernando.

SLC Greens: Lahiru Udara (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Mahela Udawatte, Ashan Priyanjan (C), Sammu Ashan, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Suminda Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Gunasekara.

