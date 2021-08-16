SLBL vs SLGY Dream11 Team Predictions Sri Lanka Invitational T20

SLC Blues vs SLC Greys Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka Invitational T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SLBL vs SLGY at Pallekele International Stadium: In match no. 6 of Sri Lanka Invitational T20 tournament, SLC Blues will take on SLC Greys at the Pallekele International Stadium on Monday. The Sri Lanka Invitational T20 SLBL vs SLGY match will start at 7 PM IST – August 16. Both the teams have won their respective first two matches and now will look for a hat-trick of wins. Chasing 180 runs against SLC Greens, Blues got home in the final over of the match last time around and registered their second win in this tournament by 5 wickets. On the other hand, SLC Greys comfortably beat SLC Reds by 35 runs to claim their second consecutive win in this competition. Dasun Shanaka is in excellent form with the bat and Greys will mainly depend on him. Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips SLC Blues vs SLC Greys, Fantasy Cricket Tips SLC Blues vs SLC Greys Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka Invitational T20. Here is the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SLBL vs SLGY Dream11 Team Prediction, SLBL vs SLGY Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, SLBL vs SLGY Probable XIs Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – SLC Blues vs SLC Greys, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka Invitational T20.Also Read - EIH vs BSCR Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Dresden Match 3 & 4: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- SG Einheit Halle vs BSC Rehberge 1945, Playing XIs For Today's T10 Match at Rugby Cricket Dresden eV at 4:30 PM IST August 16 Monday

TOSS: The Sri Lanka Invitational T20 toss between SLC Blues and SLC Greys will take place at 6:30 PM IST – August 16. Also Read - SLRE vs SLGR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka Invitational T20 Match 5: Captain, Vice-captain- SLC Reds vs SLC Greens, Playing XIs For Today's T20 at Pallekele International Stadium at 2:30 PM IST August 16 Monday

Time: 7 PM IST. Also Read - PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pondicherry T20 Match 20: Captain, Vice-Captain - Panthers XI vs Sharks XI, Playing 11s And Team News For Today's T20 Match at CA Siechem Ground 1:30 PM IST August 16 Monday

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Stockholm.

SLBL vs SLGY My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Minod Bhanuka, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batsmen – Angelo Perera, Ashen Bandara, Kamil Mishara

All-rounders – Dasun Shanaka (C), Sahan Arachchige, Pulina Tharanga (VC)

Bowlers – Nuwan Pradeep, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashen Daniel

SLBL vs SLGY Probable Playing XIs

SLC Blues: Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Nishan Madushka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Angelo Perera (C), Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige, Shiran Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Suranga Lakmal, Pavan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana.

SLC Greys: Lasith Croospulle, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Kamil Mishara, Milinda Siriwardana, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chaturanga de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Ashian Daniel, Nuwan Pradeep.

SLBL vs SLGY Squads

SLC Blues: Sachindu Colombage, Himasha Liyanage, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sahan Arachchige, Angelo Perera (vc), Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Nishan Madushka, Suranga Lakmal, Shiran Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Hashan Randika, Lahiru Samarakoon, Shiran-Fernando.

SLC Greys: Minod Bhanuka (wk), Kamil Mishara, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Milinda Siriwardana, Dasun Shanaka©, Chathuranga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Pradeep, Ashen Daniel, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapakshe, Himasha Liyanage.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SLBL Dream11 Team/ SLGY Dream11 Team/ SLC Blues Dream11 Team Prediction/ SLC Greys Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Sri Lanka Invitational T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.