SLGR vs SLGY Dream11 Team Predictions Sri Lanka Invitational T20

SLC Greens vs SLC Greys Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka Invitational T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SLGR vs SLGY at Pallekele International Stadium: In match no. 8 of Sri Lanka Invitational T20 tournament, SLC Greens will take on SLC Greys at the Pallekele International Stadium on Wednesday. The Sri Lanka Invitational T20 SLGR vs SLGY match will start at 7 PM IST – August 18. After losing all three matches, SLC Greens are still searching for their first win in this tournament. They lost to SLC Greys by one run in the inaugural match of the tournament. On the other hand, SLC Greys are the only team to remain unbeaten in this competition. Every individual is doing their job well and it is showing in the results. They have outplayed all the teams in the first half of the tournament, and it will be interesting to see whether they can continue the same form in the second half of the tournament.

TOSS: The Sri Lanka Invitational T20 toss between SLC Greens and SLC Greys will take place at 6:30 PM IST – August 18.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium.

SLGR vs SLGY My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Minod Bhanuka

Batsmen – Kamindu Mendis (VC), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara

All-rounders – Ashan Priyanjan, Dasun Shanaka (C), Pulina Tharanga

Bowlers – Nuwan Pradeep, Ishan Jayaratne, Lahiru Madushanka

SLGR vs SLGY Probable Playing XIs

SLC Greens: Lahiru Udara (wk), Krishan Sanjula, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Ashan Priyanjan (C), Sammu Ashan, Ramesh Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara.

SLC Greys: Lasith Croospulle, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Ashian Daniel, Nuwan Pradeep, Udith Madushan, Chaturanga de Silva.

SLGR vs SLGY Squads

SLC Greens: Pathum Nissanka, Krishan Sanjula, Lahiru Udara(wk), Kamindu Mendis, Ashan Priyanjan (C), Sammu Ashan, Ramesh Mendis, Suminda Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Lahiru Kumara, Mahela Udawatte, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando.

SLC Greys: Minod Bhanuka (wk), Kamil Mishara, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Milinda Siriwardana, Dasun Shanaka©, Chathuranga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Pradeep, Ashen Daniel, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapakshe, Himasha Liyanage.

