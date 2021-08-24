SLGY vs SLRE Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka Invitational T20

SLC Greys vs SLC Reds Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka Invitational T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SLGY vs SLRE at Pallekele International Stadium: In the highly-awaited final of Sri Lanka Invitational T20 tournament, SLC Reds will take on SLC Greys at the Pallekele International Stadium on Tuesday. The Sri Lanka Invitational T20 SLGY vs SLRE match will start at 7 PM IST – August 24. Despite their last two matches getting washed out, SLC Greys still topped the group standings with 10 points. The team depends largely on captain Dasun Shanaka and their middle-order batting prowess. On the other hand, SLC Reds won their final league game against SLC Greens and confirmed their spot in the finals. Chasing 115 runs in a must-win game, Reds crossed the finishing line in the final over of the match.

TOSS: The Sri Lanka Invitational T20 toss between SLC Reds and SLC Greys will take place at 6:30 PM IST – August 24.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium.

SLGY vs SLRE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Dinesh Chandimal (VC)

Batsmen – Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Kamil Mishara

All-rounders – Dasun Shanaka (C), Asela Gunaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Himesh Ramanayake

Bowlers – Seekkuge Prasanna, Lahiru Madushanka, Ashen Daniel

SLGY vs SLRE Probable Playing XIs

SLC Greys: Lasith Croospulle, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dasun Shanaka (C), Nuwanindu Fernando, Pulina Tharanga, Ashen Daniel, Nuwan Pradeep, Chaturanga de Silva, Chamika Gunasekara.

SLC Reds: Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (C/wk), Oshada Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Asela Gunaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Himesh Ramanayake, Akila Dananjaya, Prabath Jayasuriya, Santhush Gunathilake, Seekkuge Prasanna.

SLGY vs SLRE Squads

SLC Greys: Minod Bhanuka (wk), Kamil Mishara, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Milinda Siriwardana, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chathuranga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Pradeep, Ashen Daniel, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapakshe, Himasha Liyanage.

SLC Reds: Dinesh Chandimal (C/wk), Avishka Fernando, Santhush Gunathilake, Oshada Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Prabath Jayasuriya, Himesh Ramanayake, Uditha Lakshan, Ashitha Fernando, Binura Fernando.

