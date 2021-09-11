SLK vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SLK vs BR at Warner Park: In Match 25 of the CPL T20 tournament, Barbados Royals will lock horns against Saint Lucia Kings at the Warner Park on Saturday. The CPL T20 SLK vs BR match will start at 7:30 PM IST – September 11. In the CPL T20 points table, Saint Lucia Kings are occupying fourth place after winning four matches out of the 8 that they have played so far. On the other hand, Barbados Royals are lying at last spot in the league table, having lost 6 out of their 8 matches in the tournament. Here is the CPL T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SLK vs BR Dream11 Team Prediction, SLK vs BR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SLK vs BR Probable XIs CPL T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips – CPL T20.

TOSS: The CPL T20 toss between Saint Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals will take place at 7 PM IST – September 11.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park.

SLK vs BR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Andre Fletcher

Batsmen – Faf du Plessis (VC), Johnson Charles, Glenn Phillips, Kyle Myers

All-rounders – Roston Chase (C), Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer

Bowlers – Jeavor Royal, Mohammad Amir, Kesrick Williams

SLK vs BR Probable Playing 11s

Saint Lucia Kings: Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis (C), Kadeem Alleyne, Samit Patel, Roston Chase, Tim David, Mark Deyal, David Wiese, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams.

Barbados Royals: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Smit Patel (wk), Glenn Phillips, Azam Khan, Jason Holder (C), Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Jake Lintott, Mohammad Amir.

SLK vs BR Squads

Saint Lucia Kings: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis (C), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Samit Patel, Keron Cottoy, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal, Javelle Glenn, Kadeem Alleyne.

Barbados Royals: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Smit Patel (wk), Raymon Reifer, Glenn Phillips, Azam Khan, Jason Holder (C), Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Jake Lintott, Mohammad Amir, Ashley Nurse, Justin Greaves, Thisara Perera, Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh.

