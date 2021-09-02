SLK vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20

St Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SLK vs GUY at Warner Park: In Match 13 of CPL T20 tournament, Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns with the St Lucia Kings at the Warner Park on Thursday. The CPL T20 SLK vs GUY match will start at 7:30 PM IST – September 2. Bottom-placed St Lucia Kings will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in another exciting match-up of CPL 2021. St Lucia Kings have played three matches so far and have managed to won only one of those matches. On the other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors pulled off a win against Knight Riders on Wednesday in super over, after the match was tied initially. With 2 wins and 2 defeats, they have placed themselves at the third spot in the standings with 4 points. Here is the CPL T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SLK vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction, SLK vs GUY Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SLK vs GUY Probable XIs CPL T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – St Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Fantasy Playing Tips – CPL T20.

TOSS: The CPL T20 toss between St Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors will take place at 7 PM IST – September 2.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park.

SLK vs GUY My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Andre Fletcher

Batsmen – Shimron Hetmyer, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tim David, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders – Mohammad Hafeez (C), Roston Chase (VC), Odean Smith

Bowlers – Imran Tahir, Kesrick Williams, Wahab Riaz

SLK vs GUY Probable Playing 11s

St Lucia Kings: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis (C), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Samit Patel, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz, Kesrick Williams.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Mohammad Hafeez, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik, Nicholas Pooran (C/wk), Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd.

SLK vs GUY Squads

St Lucia Kings: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis (C), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Samit Patel, Keron Cottoy, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal, Javelle Glenn, Kadeem Alleyne.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk/C), Brandon King, Shoaib Malik, Odean Smith, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd, Ashmead Nedd, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Waqar Salamkheil, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith.

