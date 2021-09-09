SLK vs JAM Dream11 Team Predictions Caribbean Premier League

St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Team Prediction Caribbean Premier League – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SLK vs JAM at Allan Border Field: In another exciting match of Caribbean Premier League 2021, St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs at the Warner Park on Friday. The Caribbean Premier League SLK vs JAM match will start at 04:30 AM IST – September 10. Rovman Powell’s Jamaica will lock horns against Faf du Plessis’ St Lucia. In the exciting clash, both teams will look to prove their supremacy over each other. Here is the Caribbean Premier League Dream11 Team Prediction – ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and SLK vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, SLK vs JAM Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, SLK vs JAM Probable XIs Caribbean Premier League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Fantasy Playing Tips – Caribbean Premier League.Also Read - BR vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips CPL T20 Match 23: Captain, Vice-captain- Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 at Warner Park at 7:30 PM IST September 9 Thursday

TOSS: The Caribbean Premier League toss between St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs will take place at 4:00 AM IST – September 10. Also Read - GUY vs SLK Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints Caribbean Premier League: Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings at Warner Park at 04:30 AM IST September 9

Time: 04:30 AM IST Also Read - BR vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips CPL T20 Match 20: Captain, Vice-captain- Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 at Warner Park at 4:30 AM IST September 8 Wednesday

Venue: Warner Park

SLK vs JAM My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Kennar Lewis, Andre Fletcher

Batsmen – Rovman Powell, Faf du Plessis, Shamarh Brooks, Keron Cottoy

All-rounders – Roston Chase (C), Andre Russell (VC)

Bowlers – Migael Pretorius, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams

SLK vs JAM Probable Playing XIs

Jamaica Tallawahs: Kennar Lewis(wk), Kirk Mckenzie, Haider Ali, Shamarh Brooks, Imad Wasim, Rovman Powell©, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul

St Lucia Kings: Andre Fletcher(wk), Faf du Plessis©, Roston Chase, Tim David, Keron Cottoy, Samit Patel, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams

SLK vs JAM Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs: Kennar Lewis(wk), Kirk Mckenzie, Haider Ali, Shamarh Brooks, Imad Wasim, Rovman Powell©, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul, Fidel Edwards, Imran khan, Chadwick Walton

St Lucia Kings: Andre Fletcher(wk), Faf du Plessis©, Roston Chase, Tim David, Keron Cottoy, Samit Patel, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams, Mark Deyal, Obed McCoy, Usman Qadir

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GUY Dream11 Team/ SLK Dream11 Team/ St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Caribbean Premier League/ Online Cricket Tips and more.