SLK vs SKN Dream11 Tips And Prediction CPL T20

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SLK vs SKN at Warner Park, St Kitts: In blockbuster FINAL of Hero CPL T20 on Wednesday evening – Saint Lucia Kings will turn up against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in at the Warner Park (Sunday in India). The CPL T20 SLK vs SKN match will start at 7:30 PM IST – September 15. Kings defeated defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders by 21 runs in the semi-finals to qualify for the summit clash. On the other hand, Patriots thrashed Guyana Amazon Warriors by seven wickets to book a berth for the finals.

TOSS – The Hero CPL T20 FINAL match toss between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Saint Lucia Kings will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts.

SLK vs SKN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Andre Fletcher

Batsmen – Evin Lewis (VC), Tim David, Chris Gayle, Mark Deyal

All-rounders – Roston Chase (C), Dominic Drakes, David Wiese

Bowlers – Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Wahab Riaz, Fawad Ahmed

SLK vs SKN Probable Playing XIs

Saint Lucia Kings: Andre Fletcher (C/wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Kadeem Alleyne, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (C), Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Naseem Shah, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Fawad Ahmed.

SLK vs SKN Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Dwayne Bravo (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Naseem Shah, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Fawad Ahmed, Devon Thomas, Jonathan Carter, Ravi Bopara, Rayad Emrit, Paul van Meekeren, Asif Ali, Andre McCarthy, Colin Archibald.

Saint Lucia Kings: Andre Fletcher (wk/C), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Kadeem Alleyne, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Wahab Riaz, Samit Patel, Faf du Plessis, Usman Qadir, Keron Cottoy, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Javelle Glenn.

