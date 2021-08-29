SLK vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20

St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction CPL T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SLK vs TKR at Warner Park: In Match 7 of CPL T20 tournament, Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns with the St Lucia Kings at the Warner Park on Sunday. The CPL T20 SLK vs TKR match will start at 7:30 PM IST – August 29. St Lucia Kings got off to a nightmarish start as they were thoroughly beaten by Jamaica Tallawahs in their first match. All the bowlers went for plenty of runs and there was no game plan against any batsman. On the other hand, defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders lost their first match against Guyana Amazon Warriors. Knight Riders made an incredible comeback and won the next game by 6 wickets against Barbados Royals.

TOSS: The CPL T20 toss between St Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM IST – August 29.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park.

SLK vs TKR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Andre Fletcher

Batsmen – Lendl Simmons, Faf du Plessis, Colin Munro, Tim David (VC)

All-rounders – Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine (C), Roston Chase

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy

SLK vs TKR Probable Playing 11s

St Lucia Kings: Glenn Phillips (wk), Johnson Charles, Jason Holder, Mohammad Amir, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Thisara Perera, Ashley Nurse, Joshua Bishop.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Joshua Da Silva (wk), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Fawad Ahmed, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Devon Thomas, Asif Ali, Dwayne SLKavo, Sherfane Rutherford, Rayad Emrit.

SLK vs TKR Squads

St Lucia Kings: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis (C), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Samit Patel, Keron Cottoy, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal, Javelle Glenn, Kadeem Alleyne.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, Yasir Shah, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan, Khary Pierre, Tion Webster, Leonardo Julien.

